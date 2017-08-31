Publisher’s Platform: Let’s donate to help Houston

We’re in it for the long haul.

An unprecedented number of people in the greater Houston area are affected by the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The storm unleashed monumental destruction across southeast Texas. For individuals who already struggle to provide for their family’s basic needs, the flooding is even more catastrophic.

How does the Houston Food Bank help people affected by Harvey?

The Houston Food Bank has a history of providing disaster relief, but they’ve never seen devastation on this scale.

The food bank will provide food and supplies in the short term and for many months to come to residents in southeast Texas who will struggle to rebuild their lives. The food bank will work closely with its network of partner agencies to ensure food is getting to those who need it most. Food bank officials are also finding ways to connect offers of help with those who are providing help.

If you need help

> Call the Houston Food Bank helpline at 832-369-9390

> Call 2-1-1

If you want to help those hit by Harvey

Donate Money

The best thing you can do to help the Houston Food Bank right now is to make a donation of money designated for disaster relief.

Our neighbors urgently need assistance. The Houston Food Bank’s greatest need is for funds that will help provide relief and continue recovery efforts.

Donations will be used for disaster relief until this year’s needs are met. Any remaining funds will support ongoing hunger-relief efforts.

Volunteer opportunities

Please register first so we can make sure you have a productive experience.

Regular volunteer shifts apply, open daily, including Sunday.

Donate Food and Supplies

>Drop off curbside at 535 Portwall Street in Houston

>Now through Sept. 9

>8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

>8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Most Needed Items

> Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

> Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

> Peanut butter

> Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

> Toiletries for adults, children and infants

> Paper goods

> Diapers

> Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)