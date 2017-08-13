Poultry products recalled over packaging mistake

Blaine, WA-based Luvo Inc. (USA) has recalled approximately 4,805 pounds of poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products are mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde that contain milk and

The recalled products are mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde that contain milk and soy but contain Turkey Meatloaf, which has additional allergens, eggs and fish (anchovies), that are not declared on the product label.

The products were produced on June 13, 2017. Subject to recall are:

10 oz. retail cartons containing “LUVO Steam in Pouch A LITTLE SPICE CHICKEN CHILE VERDE with white chicken, black beans, and polenta” and lot code: 2018JUN13A, with a best before the date of June 13, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “424” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution.

The mistake was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of the wrong meal inside the retail boxes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.

