OIE reports on antimicrobial agents, animals in 130 countries

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) is out with a first-time overview of the use of antimicrobial agents in animals. The 67-page report includes the first annual reporting on the use of antimicrobial agents in animals with global and regional analysis based on data ranging from 2010 to 2015.

A total of 130 OIE member countries, or 72 percent of the 180 member nations, contributed data to the report. Members participated even when quantitative data on antimicrobial agents used in animals was not available.

The report found 96 nations, or 74 percent, of the 130 OIE member countries do not permit antimicrobial agents for growth promotion in animals.

Tylosin and Bacitracin were the most frequently mentioned antimicrobial agents used for growth promotion in the 25 countries where such use is permitted. Colistin use for growth is allowed by 10 of the OIE members.

Oral is the principal method of administering antimicrobials to animals, according to the OIE report.

Reporting countries said their data sources were mainly wholesalers and retailers along with import records.

OIE officials said the information contained in the report is “a remarkable first step to better understanding of the global use of antimicrobial agents in animals.”

The organization plans to improve its data collection system and the quality of the data it collects from member countries.

The report says that for two decades, the OIE “has engaged in combatting resistance to antimicrobial agents and endorsed the ‘One Health’ concept. The topic of antimicrobial resistance is crucial as it concerns both human and animal health.”

“In many countries today, antimicrobial agents are widely available, directly or indirectly, with virtually no restriction or control,” according to the report. “Out of 130 OIE member countries assessed through the OIE PVS Pathway, more than 110 member countries do not yet have complete and relevant legislation to ensure appropriate conditions for the import, manufacturing, distribution, and use of veterinary medicinal products, including antimicrobial agents.”

OEI reported that “surveillance of antimicrobial resistance in animal pathogens is another important element to assess the level and evolution of antimicrobial resistance in animals. Currently, very little information is available worldwide on animal pathogens.”

The full report “OIE Annual report on the use of antimicrobial agents in animal — A better understanding of the global situation” is available here.

© Food Safety News