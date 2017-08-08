Good Food Concepts recalls beef because of E. coli O26

Good Food Concepts LLC is recalling almost 1,300 pounds of beef from unidentified retail locations, wholesale locations and restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO, after company tests showed E. coli O26 contamination.

The Colorado Springs, CO, food distributor notified in-house government inspectors of the positive test results on Monday and the recall notice was posted by the USDA’s Recalls and Public Health Alerts as a Class I Recall, categorized with “high” health risk.

“The raw intact an d non-intact beef items were processed and packaged on Aug 3 and Aug 4,” according to the recall notice. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 27316’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations, wholesale locations, and restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO.”

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled beef and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Symptoms usually begin two to eight days after exposure and can include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the recall notice.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and people with suppressed immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact David Anderson at 719-322-5945.

The 1,290 pounds of recalled raw intact and non-intact beef products can be identified by the following label information:

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Filet Mignon,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Brisket Flat,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Sirloin Tip,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Ribeye,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Stew Meat,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, New York Strip,” with lot code 170731CC;

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Skirt Steak,” with lot code 170731CC; and

Various weights of individual packages of “CALLICRATE BEEF, Celebrate goodness, Celebrate life, Top Sirloin,” with lot code 170731CC.

