Gold Coast broccoli recalled from Costco stores in Canada

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Gold Coast brand bagged broccoli because it may be contaminated with E. coli O26 bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recalled broccoli was distributed to retailers in British Columbia, according to the recall notice posted Thursday on the website of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“This recall was triggered by the company,” according to the CFIA recall notice, but the agency did not specify whether Costco or Gold Coast Packing Inc. is the recalling firm.

No illnesses had been confirmed in connection with the recalled Gold Coast branded broccoli as of the posting of the notice. There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled broccoli in there homes.

Consumers are urged to use the following packaging information to determine if they have any of the recalled product: Gold Coast “Broccettes – Broccoli Florettes” in 908-gram plastic bags with a date code of “12 AU 2017” and a UPC number of 7 35844 00033 5.

“Food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the CFIA recall notice.

“Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled broccoli and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News