Deadlines set for comments to FSANZ on changes Down Under

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), which has responsibility for food safety in Australia and New Zealand, has upcoming comment deadlines for several draft variations to its food code.

Three applications with comment deadlines in coming weeks are:

A1131 – 1 (Protease) as a Processing Aid (Enzyme) Seeks a permit for the use of aqualysin 1 sourced from Bacillus subtilis containing the aqualysin 1 gene from Thermus aquaticus as a processing aid in the manufacture of bakery products. FSANZ has set a comment deadline of 6 p.m. Canberra time, Aug. 3.

A1138 – Food derived from A Rice Line GR2E seeks approval for food derived from rice line GR2E genetically modified to contain increased levels of provitamin A in the grain. FSANZ has set a comment deadline of 6 p.m. Canberra time, Sept. 14.

P1028 – Infant Formula seeks to revise and clarify standards relating to infant formula comprising category definitions, composition, and labeling. FSANZ has set a comment deadline 6 pm (Canberra time) 28 September 2017:

In addition, the agency is inviting written comments on a Consultation Paper relating to beta-glucan and blood cholesterol health claims. The deadline to comment on the consultation paper is 6 p.m. Canberra time, Sept. 14.

For more information:

FSANZ has offices in Canberra, Australia, and Wellington, New Zealand. The agency is governed by a board with a wide range of expertize and experience in food matters, with members drawn from Australia and New Zealand.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)