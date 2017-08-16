Cumberland Farms chicken Caesar salad recalled for allergen

Missa Bay LLC of Swedesboro, NJ, has recalled 1,719 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label as required by federal law. The chicken Caesar salad product was produced on Aug. 1.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by the following label information:

9.95 oz. plastic salad bowls containing “Cumberland FARMS CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with ROMAINE LETTUCE, ROASTED CHICKEN, PARMESAN CHEESE, BACON, MULTIGRAIN CROUTONS & CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING” with the bar code 042704 034301 and a use-by date of Aug. 16.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P18502B” on the front of the product label. These items were shipped to Cumberland Farms retail locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received notification from a retailer that the incorrect ingredient label was applied to the chicken caesar salad products. The ingredient label has a statement that the products were made without gluten containing ingredients, however, the “Chicken Caesar Salad” contains croutons made with wheat.

Cumberland Farms, the sole retailer of the Missa Bay product, released a recall statement Aug. 9, informing consumers of the product misbranding. FSIS posted its own recall notice Tuesday.

There hadn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product as of Tuesday. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News