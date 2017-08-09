Comfy Cow ice cream recalled because of E. coli and coliform

Kentucky-based Comfy Cow is recalling pints of ice cream after product testing showed several flavors were positive for E. coli bacteria or had high counts of coliform bacteria.

The recalled ice cream is packaged in pint containers and was sold primarily in retail stores in Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee, according to the recall notice posted Tuesday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“On July 19 the firm was notified through internal firm product sample testing that pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever were either positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform,” according to the recall notice.

Coliform is used as an indicator of post-pasteurization contamination.

The Aug. 8 recall noted that the products were distributed between June 13 and July 21. No illnesses had been confirmed in connection with the recalled Comfy Cow branded ice cream as of the posting of the notice.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled ice cream in their homes.

Consumers are urged to use the following packaging information to determine if they have any of the recalled product:

Comfy Cow “Banana Puddin Ya’ll” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “04/07/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005353;

Comfy Cow “Chocolate Squared2” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “03/30/3018” and a UPC number of 852009005261;

Comfy Cow “Cookies and Cream” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “03/31/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005049;

Comfy Cow “Cow Trax” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “04/04/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005032;

Comfy Cow “Double Fold Vanilla” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “03/31/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005315;

Comfy Cow “Geogria Butter Pecan” in 473 mL pints with a Use By Date of “03/14/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005285;

Comfy Cow “Georgia Butter Pecan” in 3 gal bulk container with a Use By date of “03/14/2018” UPC number n/a;

Comfy Cow “Intense Dark Chocolate” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “03/23/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005148;

Comfy Cow “Salted Caramel” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “04/13/2018” and a UPC number of 852009005216; and

Comfy Cow “Strawberry Field Forever” in 473 mL pints with a Use By date of “03/21/18” and a UPC number of 852009005308.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the produce immediately.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled ice cream and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Consumers with more questions can contact the Comfy Cow production facility at 502-384-2556.

© Food Safety News