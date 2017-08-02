Chicken meals recalled from institutions for undeclared soy

Bateman in West Sacramento, CA, has recalled approximately 20,297 pounds of poultry products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The not-ready-to-eat products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The not-ready-to-eat chicken entrees were produced on various dates from June 30, 2016 through June 27, 2017. Subject to the recall are:

9.1-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “CHICKEN with HERB SAUCE POTATOES and CARROTS” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 17817, 14417, 10217, 08617, 05517, 04417, 00217, 36516, 35016, 32816, 30216, 27716, 24316, 22216, and 18216. 9.0-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Fillet with Honey Mustard Sauce, Herbed Quinoa, California Blend Vegetables” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 12117, 06717, 04517, 00917, 29516, and 23616.

12.8-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Fillet w/ Barbeque Sauce, ROASTED YAMS, GREEN BEANS” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 14617, 08917, 01717, and 35616.

9.1-oz. plastic 3 compartment trays containing “Bateman Classics Chicken Breast Fillet with Apricot Sauce Lemon Quinoa and Brussels Sprouts” bearing any of the following Lot Codes: 11117, 06017, 01717, and 35516.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P45096” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Arizona and California.

The mistake was discovered during routine in-plant label verification activities being performed by the company on July 31, according to the recall notice.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

