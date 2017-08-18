Casing group was last meeting on Almanza’s FSIS calendar

Barbara Negron, president of the North American Natural Casing Association, and her associate Eric Svendsen, were the last people from outside the federal government to meet with Al Almanza before he retired.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued its Officials’ Calendar of Meetings for July 2017 yesterday, showing Almanza’s final few meetings with people outside the federal government.

Almanza retired from the government on July 31. He stepped down as both acting deputy under secretary for food safety and FSIS administrator. After 39 years at USDA, he’s now in charge of global food safety for meat company JBS, SA.

His last meeting with outsiders came on July 20 with Negron and Svendsen and presumably involved casing association issues. One day earlier on July 19, Almanza held separate meetings with consumer and industry representatives.

A delegation headed by Paraguay’s Minister of Agriculture met with Almanza and FSIS trade and marketing staff on July 5.

