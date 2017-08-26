Canadian pork bellies shipped to Hawaii recalled for lack of inspection

Toronto-based Ronald A. Chisholm, Ltd. has recalled approximately 12,169 pounds of skinless pork belly products that were not presented at the U.S. point of entry for inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

The recalled products were produced and packaged from June 27, 2017, to July 20, 2017, and include:

Approximately 40-lb. cardboard box containing “FLANC PORC, PORK BELLY.”

Products subject to the recall bear case code “815157” and establishment number “10” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Hawaii.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 23, 2017, by FSIS while conducting routine failure to present monitoring activities. FSIS discovered that a shipment of skinless pork belly products had entered the United States from Canada on or about July 29, 2017, and did not receive import inspection. The products were distributed to a single distributor and three federal establishments.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

