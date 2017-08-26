Blossom Foods recalls beef for misbranding and allergens

Blossom Foods, LLC, located in Oakland, CA, is recalling approximately 15,092 pounds of beef, chicken and pork products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain soy and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. The frozen assorted meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 23, 2016, to Aug. 23, 2017, and bear an expiration date that is one year from the date of packaging.

Subject to recall are:

6.6-lb. case of “Barbequed Beef, Corn, Baked Beans”

6.6-lb. case of “Barbequed Beef, Corn, Baked Beans” 5.5-lb. case of “Barbeque Beef”

10-lb. case of “Savory Beef”

5.5-lb. case of “Sesame chicken

10-lb. case of “Spanish Beef”

5.5-lb. case of “Barbeque Pork”

5.5-lb. case of “Breakfast Sausage”

10-lb. case of “Beef”

6.5-lb. case of “Chicken and Dumplings, Peas, Rutabaga”

Products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51200” or “P-51200” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in California and Ohio.

The mistake was discovered on Aug. 22, 2017, when FSIS Inspection Program Personnel observed that the establishment utilizes a soy protein concentrate in the production of several products, but the finished product labels do not declare soy. In addition, some of the same products contain wheat flour and wheat is also not declared on the finished product labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News