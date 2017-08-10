Beef patties recalled for misbranding and undeclared allergen

Wisconsin’s Kenosha Beef International, LTD recalled approximately 3,960 pounds of beef patty products late Wednesday due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products may contain milk, in the form of cheddar cheese, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label. The products also contain undeclared bacon.

The bacon cheddar beef patty products were produced on June 14, 2017. Subject to the recall are:

4-lb retail carton containing 12, 1/3 pound burgers of “JP O’REILLY’S, PUB BURGER, FAMILY PACK, MADE FROM BEEF CHUCK,” with a sell-by date of 01-10-18.

4-lb retail carton containing 12, 1/3 pound burgers of “JP O’REILLY’S, PUB BURGER, FAMILY PACK, MADE FROM BEEF CHUCK,” with a sell-by date of 01-10-18. 24-lb cases of “JP O’REILLY’S, BACON & CHEDDAR BEEF PATTIES” with sell-by date of 01-10-18 and case codes of 0614KS42065, 0614KS42066, 0614KS42067, 0614KS42068 and 0614KS42070.

The recalled products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 425B” printed adjacent to the sell-by date on the retail carton and inside the USDA mark of inspection on the shipping case. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The mistake was discovered on Aug. 9, 2017 when the firm received two consumer complaints regarding the bacon cheddar beef patties not being labeled as bacon and cheddar. Specifically, the products were labeled as “JP O’Reilly’s PUB BURGER,” but contained “JP O’Reilly’s Bacon Cheddar Beef Patties.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News