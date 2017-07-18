Woodstock brand organic vanilla oats recalled for Listeria risk

Garden of Light Inc., doing business aa Gluten Free Solutions in East Hartford, CT, has joined the list of companies recalling food because it contains ingredients from Hudson Valley Farms Inc., which found Listeria monocytogenes in its facility. Hudson Valley provided an ingredient to Garden of Light, which manufactures the recalled oats for Blue Marble Brands.

Hudson Valley Farms notified Garden of Light of the potential contamination, which already hit several brands, and now includes the recalled “Woodstock Organic Matcha Vanilla Oats.” According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s Website, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

“The potential contaminated ingredient was thoroughly tested and was negative for Listeria,” according to the recall notice. “The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.”

The 1.8-ounce containers subject to the recall were distributed nationwide in retails stores. The paperboard cups have a green laminated film lid. The recalled item, Woodstock Organic Matcha Vanilla Oats, can be identified by checking the product labels for the UPC code 0-42563-01786-6. Consumers can also check for the “SELL BY MAY 11 2018” date on the label.

A second lot with the Best Buy Date Code of “SELL BY JUNE 23 2018” was intercepted before it was released to the general public, according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled products and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the above product recently should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions can contact Blue Marble Brands at 888-534-0246.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News