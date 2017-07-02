Tuna salad product recalled for misbranding and undeclared allergen

Willow Tree Poultry Farm, located in Attleboro, MA, has recalled approximately 440 pounds of tuna salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains tuna, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label and the packing was mislabeled as chicken salad product.

The buffalo style chicken products were produced on June 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

12.5 oz. individual plastic containers of “buffalo style chicken salad.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The mistake was discovered by Whole Foods Market employees whilst unpacking the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

