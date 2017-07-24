Stefano’s Foods recalls 981 pounds of Stromboli products

The Charlotte, NC-based Stefano’s Foods Inc. has recalled 981 pounds of Stromboli products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The product contains eggs, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen meatball Stromboli items, produced on June 24, were incorrectly packaged in boxes labeled as pepperoni and Italian sausage Stromboli. Recalled are:

18.5-oz. boxes containing two pieces of “SCREAMIN’ SICILIAN PIZZA CO. STROMBOLI SUPREMUS MAXIMUS PEPPERONI & ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with an “Enjoy by: 2/19/2018” date and lot code of 70010117517.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19140” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in Wisconsin.

The mistake was discovered on July 21 by a company employee during the firm’s routine product packaging activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website .

