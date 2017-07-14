Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip recalled for undeclared cheese, milk & eggs

Austin’s Texas Legend Foods has its 16 ounce jars of Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip because they contain undeclared cheese, milk and eggs. People who have allergies to cheese, milk and eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled “Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip” was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 16 ounce clear glass jar marked with one of the following Lot #’s: 060AFV7A , 072AFV7A , 072AFV7B , 090AFV7A , 111AFV7A which is stamped on the top of the glass jar beneath the lid. UPC CODE #819993005394

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk, cheese and egg containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk, cheese and egg. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected. Consumers who have purchased jars of “Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

