Mislabeling and undeclared allergens spark base products recall

Custom Culinary Inc. of Oswego, IL, is recalling 9,444 pounds of chicken and beef soup base products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products’ labels incorrectly identified the products as chicken, but they may contain beef. Additionally, the products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken and beef soup base items were packaged on May 25. Subject to recall are:

6-lb. corrugate case “Molly’s Kitchen Soup Base Paste Beef Base Paste – NO MSG Added with a lot code of 72505 239497 or 72505 239498; and 1-lb. white plastic jars of “Molly’s Kitchen Chicken Base Paste / 301817 / No MSG Added with a lot code of 72505 239497 or 72505 239498.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2016” or “EST. P-1278” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service distributors nationwide.

The mistake was discovered when one of the company’s foodservice distributors was notified that a customer had received a case of product with mislabeled jars. The jar received was a beef base labeled as chicken base.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been associated with the recalled products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the recall notice.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

© Food Safety News