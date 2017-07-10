International food safety community honors its own in Tampa

TAMPA, FL — The International Association for Food Protection will present awards recognizing excellence in food safety to the following organizations and individuals during its annual meeting and conference this week at the Tampa Convention Center.

With more than 4,000 members worldwide, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) is committed to its trademarked slogan: Advancing Food Safety Worldwide. The association includes educators, government officials, microbiologists, food industry executives and quality control professionals who are involved in all aspects of growing, storing, transporting, processing and preparing all types of foods.

Working together, IAFP members, representing more than 70 countries, help the association achieve its mission through networking, educational programs, journals, career opportunities and numerous other resources.

The following individuals and organizations are being recognized this year at the annual conference, which has attracted more than 3,400 attendees.

IAFP Fellow Awards recognize professionals who have contributed to IAFP and its affiliates with distinction over an extended period of time. This year, five recipients will receive this honor: Judy D. Greig from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Guelph, Ontario; Dale Grinstead from Sealed Air Core Research & Development, Racine, WI; Vijay K. Juneja of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Center, Wyndmoor, PA; Jeffrey L. Kornacki of Kornacki Microbiology Solutions Inc., Madison, WI; and Donald W. Schaffner of Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award Christine M. Bruhn, University of California – Davis, retired. This award, given at the discretion of the IAFP president, recognizes an individual who has made a lasting impact on Advancing Food Safety Worldwide through a lifetime of professional achievements in food protection.

Honorary Life Membership Awards will be presented to David Blomquist of Ecolab, retired, Hastings, MN; Maria Teresa Destro of bioMérieux, São Paulo, Brazil; Marilyn Lee of Ryerson University, retired, Toronto, Canada; John Sofos of Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO; and Katherine M.J. Swanson a consultant from Mendota Heights, MN. This award recognizes IAFP Members for their dedication to the high ideals and objectives of IAFP and for their service to the Association.

Harry Haverland Citation Award will be awarded to J. Santos Garcia A. of Universidad Autonoma de Neuvo Leon, Mexico, for his years of devotion to the ideals and objectives of the Association.

Food Safety Innovation Award goes to Novolyze, Orliénas, France, for its SurroNov products.

International Leadership Award will be presented to George-John Nychas, Agricultural University, Athens, Greece, for his dedication to the high ideals and objectives of IAFP and for promotion of the mission of the Association in countries outside of the United States and Canada.

GMA Food Safety Award will go to the Center for Food Safety Engineering and the Department of Food Science, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in recognition of a long history of outstanding contributions to food safety research and education.

Frozen Food Foundation Freezing Research Award will be presented to Mark Harrison, University of Georgia, Athens. This award honors an individual, group, or organization for preeminence and outstanding contributions in research that impacts food safety attributes of freezing.

Maurice Weber Laboratorian Award will be presented to Arun K. Bhunia, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, to recognize his service for outstanding contributions in the laboratory and recognizing a commitment to the development of innovative and practical analytical approaches in support of food safety.

Larry Beuchat Young Researcher Award will go to Xiaonan Lu, University of British Columbia, Vancouver. This award is presented to a young researcher who has shown outstanding ability and professional promise in the early years of his or her career.

Ewen C.D. Todd Control of Foodborne Illness Award will be presented to Frank Bryan of Food Safety Consultation and Training, retired, Lithonia, GA. New this year, this award recognizes an individual for dedicated and exceptional contributions to the reduction of risks of foodborne illness.

Sanitarian Award will be presented to Candace A. Jacobs, Washington Department of Agriculture, Olympia, WA, to recognize her dedication and exceptional service to the profession of sanitarian, serving the public and the food industry.

Elmer Marth Educator Award will be presented to Judy Harrison of the University of Georgia, Athens, to recognize her dedication and exceptional contributions to the profession of the educator.

Harold Barnum Industry Award will go to Michael Roberson of Publix Super Markets Inc., Lakeland, FL, recognizing his outstanding service to IAFP, the public and the food industry.

