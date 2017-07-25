EFSA seeks comments on draft about Listeria risks in RTE food

The recent upward trend of human listeriosis cases in Europe is behind the European Food Safety Authority’s opening of a new round of “public consultation” on its scientific opinion regarding the contamination of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods with Listeria monocytogenes and the related human health risks.

Experts on an EFSA Panel on Biological Hazards investigated the trend of human listeriosis in different age and gender groups between 2008 and 2015. They reviewed the recent information available on L. monocytogenes in RTE foods and identified factors that may have impacted on the worsening trend.

The “public consultation” includes a public comment period, running from July 24 through September 29 and an EFSA-sponsored public meeting with stakeholders to gather feedback on the draft scientific opinion that will be held on Sept. 19-20, 2017.

EFSA’s draft scientific opinion on Listeria monocytogenes contamination of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and the risk for human health in the EU is the subject of the “public consultation.”

The agency document summarizes and critically evaluates the most recent information on L. monocytogenes in RTE foods, and evaluates the factors related to the contamination in the food chain and the consumption patterns that may contribute to the reported trend of listeriosis incidence in the EU.

In the spirit of openness and transparency, EFSA is seeking comments from the broader scientific community and stakeholders on the draft document the was predicted by the BIOHAZ Panel of EFSA.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit written comments by the deadline though the electronic template provided to submit comments and refer to the line and page numbers.

EFSA notes that after two hours of non-activity a comment work session will expire and comments submitted after that time will not be recorded and transmitted. Therefore, if the page is left inactive for more than two hours, it should be re-opened from the link before restarting to comment.

Anyone who would like to submit additional data to support comments or files may send an email to: BIOHAZ.PublicConsult.98@efsa.europa.eu. Please note that comments will not be considered if they:

are submitted after the closing date of the public consultation;

are not related to the contents of the document;

contain complaints against institutions, personal accusations, irrelevant or offensive statements or material;

are related to policy or risk management aspects, which are out of the scope of EFSA’s activity.

EFSA will assess all comments from interested parties which are submitted in line with the criteria above. The comments will be further considered by the relevant EFSA Panel and taken into consideration if found to be relevant.

Persons or entities participating in the EFSA Public Consultation are responsible for ensuring that they hold all the rights necessary for their submissions and consequent publication by EFSA.

Comments should be “copyright cleared” with required permissions for submissions of charts, graphs, or images.

All comments submitted will be published. Comments submitted by individuals in a personal capacity will be presented anonymously. Comments submitted formally on behalf of an organization will appear with the name of the organization.

