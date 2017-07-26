D&D Foods recalls almost 9 tons of pizzas made for Hy-Vee brand

Omaha’s D & D Foods Inc. has recalled 17,847 pounds of pepperoni pizza products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain soy lecithin, a known allergen which is not declared on the product labels. It is a Class II recall with relatively low risk to human health, according to the recall notice.

The pepperoni pizza items were produced and packaged on various dates from April 18, 2017 to July 21. Subject to the recall are:

Cases containing four 32-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 16″ THIN CRUST” with case code of 88943.

Cases containing four 32-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 16″ THIN CRUST” with case code of 88943. Cases containing four 27-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 12″ TRADITIONAL CRUST” with case code 88901.

Cases containing four 47-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 16″ TRADITIONAL CRUST” with case code 88929.

Cases containing four 19-oz., individually packaged pizzas of “Hy-Vee PEPPERONI PIZZA 12″ THIN CRUST” with case code 88915.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M21275” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minneapolis.

The problem was discovered on July 22 by FSIS’ Inspection Program Personnel while performing routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News