CLIF bars recalled after consumers report allergic reactions

Cliff Bar & Co. is recalling three flavors of granola bars — two marketed as children’s products — because of undeclared nuts and consumer complaints about allergic reactions.

The product labels do not declare the presence of peanuts or tree nuts, but the CLIF Builder’s bars and CLIF Kid Zbars may contain peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts or coconuts, according to the recall notice posted Wednesday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Retailers Trader Joe’s and Stop & Shop posted their own recall notices for the Clif Bar & Co. products. All of the recall notices warn that people with allergies or sensitivities to peanuts or tree nuts should not eat the recalled bars.

“People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars,” according to the recall notice on the FDA website.

“The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions.”

The company is asking consumers to return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased to request an exchange or full refund. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed, according to the recall notice.

The specific CLIF bars subject to this recall can be identified by the following label information:

CLIF Builder’s 18-count variety packs of Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint with the Lot Code “FROM: 24MAR16M” and the Lot Code “TO: 08FEB18M”

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein 30-count variety packs with the Lot Code “FROM: 31MAY16M” and the Lot Code “TO: 15OCT17M”

CLIF Builder’s Chocolate Mint 12-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Builder’s Chocolate Mint 6-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Builder’s Chocolate Mint 7-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Builder’s Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack with the Lot Code “FROM: 05APR16M3” and the Lot Code “TO: 23APR18M3”

