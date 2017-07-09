CFIA recalls two more brands of butter because of Listeria

Government tests that returned positive results for Listeria monocytogenes triggered the recall of two more brands of butter by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Saturday, following the Wednesday recall of St Laurent brand butter.

As with the St Laurent butter, the recalled Perron brand and Beurre du Lac brand butter was sold by retailers in the province of Quebec, according to the recall notice on the CFIA website.

“This additional information was identified during the CFIA food safety investigation,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Consumers can identify the butter added to the recall by looking for the following information printed on the packaging:

Perron brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product code 143 069 and the UPC number 7 72622 72454 0; and

Beurre du Lac brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product code 143 032 and the UPC number 0 62260 00455 6.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled butter and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Listeria so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed. Also, people who have eaten the recalled butter recently should monitor themselves during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” according to the CFIA recall notice.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

