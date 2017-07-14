CFIA adds brand, additional lots to butter recall for Listeria

No illnesses have been confirmed, but Canadian officials have again expanded a recall of butter because of positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes, adding a fourth brand and 10 more lots or previously recalled brands.

The new recall, posted late Tuesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), adds the Nutrinor brand to the list that already included St Laurent, Perron and Beurre du Lac branded butter. None of the recall notices provide any details on the dairy or dairies involved or any manufacturing details.

“Industry is recalling various brands of butter from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” according to the latest CFIA recall notice.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled products… Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Because of the long shelf live of butter, there is concern that consumers could have unused portions of the recalled butter in their homes. Products that are on the following recall list should be thrown away immediately, or returned to the store where they were purchased, according to the CFIA.

Consumers can identify the recalled butter by looking for the following information printed on the packaging:

Perron brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product code 143 069 and the UPC number 7 72622 72454 0;

Beurre du Lac brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product codes 102 024, 107 025, 122 029, 128 030, 135 031 or 149 033 and the UPC number 0 62260 00455 6;

St-Laurent brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product codes 110 050, 122 058, 122 059, 125 061, 125 062 or 128 064 and the UPC number 0 62260 00454 9; and

Nutrinor brand butter in 454-gram packages with the product codes 122 057, 122 058, 125 060, and 125 061 and the UPC number 0 65244 45827 7.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled butter and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Listeria so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Also, people who have eaten the recalled butter recently should monitor themselves during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” according to the CFIA recall notice.

© Food Safety News