Bush’s Best recalls beans because can seams are compromised

By News Desk |

Bush Brothers & Co. is recalling three flavors of canned baked beans from retailers nationwide after discovering defective side seams in some cans, which could allow the beans to spoil or become contaminated with pathogens.

To view photos of all three flavors of Bush’s Beans subject to this recall, please click on the image.

“This recall was initiated after our internal quality assurance checks identified the issue. Subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of our can suppliers. The problem was corrected and no other product is affected,” according to the July 22 recall notice the company posted on its website.

“It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves.”

Three flavors of Bush’s canned baked beans are included in the recall. All beans subject to the recall are in 28-ounce cans. Consumers, retailers and others should check any beans they have on hand to see if they are included in the recall.

See the chart below for the specific information to look for on the cans that will identify the recalled beans.

The company’s consumer relations department is available to answer questions at 800-590-3797, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Bush’e Best

Case UPC

Case Lot #

Container UPC

Container Lot #

28 OZ
BROWN SUGAR HICKORY

 
003940001977

001977
12-28 OZ 6097V
BEST BY
JUNE 2019

 
00039400019770

6097S GF
6097P GF
BEST BY JUN 2019

28 OZ
COUNTRY
STYLE

003940091974
or
003940001974

001974
12-28 OZ 6077V
AND 6087V
BEST BY
JUNE 2019

 
00039400019749

6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR

BEST BY JUN 2019

28 OZ
ORIGINAL

003940091614
or
003940001614

001614
12-28 OZ 6077V
BEST BY
JUNE 2019

 
00039400016144

6057S LC
6057P LC
BEST BY JUN 2019

