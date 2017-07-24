Bush’s Best recalls beans because can seams are compromised

Bush Brothers & Co. is recalling three flavors of canned baked beans from retailers nationwide after discovering defective side seams in some cans, which could allow the beans to spoil or become contaminated with pathogens.

“This recall was initiated after our internal quality assurance checks identified the issue. Subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of our can suppliers. The problem was corrected and no other product is affected,” according to the July 22 recall notice the company posted on its website.

“It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled. We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves.”

Three flavors of Bush’s canned baked beans are included in the recall. All beans subject to the recall are in 28-ounce cans. Consumers, retailers and others should check any beans they have on hand to see if they are included in the recall.

See the chart below for the specific information to look for on the cans that will identify the recalled beans.

The company’s consumer relations department is available to answer questions at 800-590-3797, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Bush’e Best Case UPC Case Lot # Container UPC Container Lot # 28 OZ

BROWN SUGAR HICKORY 003940001977 001977

12-28 OZ 6097V

BEST BY

JUNE 2019 00039400019770 6097S GF

6097P GF

BEST BY JUN 2019 28 OZ

COUNTRY

STYLE 003940091974

or

003940001974 001974

12-28 OZ 6077V

AND 6087V

BEST BY

JUNE 2019 00039400019749 6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR BEST BY JUN 2019 28 OZ

ORIGINAL 003940091614

or

003940001614 001614

12-28 OZ 6077V

BEST BY

JUNE 2019 00039400016144 6057S LC

6057P LC

BEST BY JUN 2019

© Food Safety News