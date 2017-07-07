7.2 million pounds of hotdogs recalled after oral injury; consumer complaints

Bronx, NY-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. overnight recalled approximately 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The contamination was first reported through the FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System (CCMS) on July 10, 2017. Complaints stated that extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product. CCMS also received on report of a minor oral injury from eating one of the bone-bearing products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. Both retail and institutional products are subject to the recall with the UPC codes referred to being the last three or four digits of the number in the code.

Retail:

3-lb. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 410.

3-lb. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 414.

14-oz. package of “BUN SIZE SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 416.

14-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 417.

12-oz. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 428.

14-oz. package of “NEW SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 437.

3-lb. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 438.

40-oz. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 439.

14-oz. package of “Western Beef THE MEAT SUPERMARKET BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 451.

16-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 479.

14-oz. package of “Jalapeno SABRETT SPICY HOT & SPICY BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 480.

80-oz. package of “ABOUT 50 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 644.

48-oz. package of “ABOUT 30 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 732.

40-oz. package of “ABOUT 25 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 738.

32-oz. package of “ABOUT 20 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 740.

80-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 743.

32-oz. package of “SABRETT 78-82 Pieces SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 754.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 771.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABBRETT BRATWURST SKINLESS BEEF & PORK COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017. And UPC code 772.

12-oz. packages of Sabrett brand “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT BEEF & CHEDDAR SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 773.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 UPC code 774.

48-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 779.

16-oz. packages of Stew Leonard’s.com brand “beef franks” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

Various weights and sizes of “PAPAYA KING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1420 and 1421.

14-oz. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1906.

2.5-lb. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 3860.

12.5-oz. package of “24 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 761.

1-lb. 9-oz. package of “48 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 762.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT Exclusively for Wind Mill Natural Casing HOT DOGS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

Institutional Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT NATURAL BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 530, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 666, 682, 725, 1065, 1201, 1420, 1421, 1530, 1603, 1699, and 1899.

Various weights and sizes of “Nathan’s Private Label” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 618.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC codes 400, 437, 451, 455, 480, 630, 637, 638, 639, 640, 735, 736, 745, 748, 749, 750, 753, 754, 756, 757, 758, 759, 761, 762, 768, 770, 771, 773, 774, 800, 1012, 1013, 1040, 1060, 1061, 1062, 1064, 1066, 1101, 1438, 1440, 1441, 1480, 1637, 1638, 1639, 1644, 1735, 1748, 1756, 1999,2417, and 3860.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING PORK AND BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 510, 511, 512, 514, 515, 520, 521, 550, and 2403.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT SKINLESS PORK AND BEEF FRANKFURTER” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 554, 590, 592, 593, 596, 772, and 1100.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 479, 778, 779, and 786.

Various weights and sizes of “KATZ’S DELICATESSEN Salami” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 950, 951, 952, 953, and 954.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

