Wildway, Trader Joe’s grain-free granola recalled for Listeria

Trader Joe’s and Wildly LLC are recalling their grain-free granola because a supplier notified them that an ingredient used in the granola “has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

San Antonio-based Wildly LLC posted the recall with the Food and Drug Administration June 14, naming its own branded grain-free granola and the Trader Joe’s brand. Trader Joe’s posted its own recall notice on its website.

“The potential for contamination was noted after an ingredient supplier revealed the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company subsequently identified the source of the issue and has corrected the matter,” according to the recall notice on the FDA website.

“Consumers should discontinue use of the product listed above and may return the product to the retail establishment it was purchased at for a refund.”

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the granola as of the posting of the recall notices, but it can take 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled granola in their homes. The recalled granola has best-by dates ranging from Oct. 31 this year through April 10, 2018.

Consumers can identify the recalled granola by looking for the following label information and codes:

Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola, 8-ounce, SKU number 56307, lot codes 087, 088, 096 and 100, and best-by dates of 032818, 032918, 040618 and 041018;

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 85866005190, lot code 096 097 and best-by dates of 040618 or 040718;

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola, 10-ounce, UPC number 864352000015, lot code 097 and best-by date of 040718;

Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 858660005176, lot codes 089, 096 and 100, and best-by dates of 033018, 040618 and 041018;

Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce UPC number 858660005183, lot codes 090, 096 and 101, and best-by dates of 103117, 110617 and 111117;

Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola, 10-ounce, no UPC number provided, lot codes 090, 096 and 102, and best-by dates of 103117, 110617 and 111117; and

Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 858660005206, lot codes 089 and 090.

All of the recalled Wildway branded granola was distributed nationwide.

The recalled Trader Joe’s branded granola was sent to Washington D.C. and 22 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled granola and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the granola recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

© Food Safety News