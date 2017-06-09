Various recalls — fresh and frozen — for milk in crumbs

In the third recall of seemingly unrelated food products since Tuesday, the Aldon Food Corp. recalled 18,570 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad packaged under four brands late Wednesday because bread crumbs used in it were made with milk, which is not declared on the label and is a known allergen.

It is not known if the chicken salad — along with 87 tons of frozen burgers, meatballs and Salisbury steak and more than 2 tons of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips — will be relabeled for sale or destroyed. Officials with the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

When foods under the jurisdiction of the FSIS are recalled there are four options, according to the USDA’s regulations, recook, rework, destroy or relabel.

FSIS sent email alerts on all three recalls Thursday, but the beef products recall by Maid-Rite Specialty Foods Inc. was dated June 7. All three notices state that the foods are being recalled because of undeclared milk in bread crumbs from an unidentified supplier. The chicken strips were recalled by Water Lilies Food Inc.

“The problem was discovered on June 6 when Aldon Food Corp. received notification from one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk,” stated the chicken salad recall notice, as did the recalls by Maid-Rite and Water Lilies Food Inc.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Aldon Food Corp. of Schwenksville, PA, shipped the implicated chicken salad to distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The recall notice did not indicate if those distributors sent the chicken salad on to other businesses in other states.

All of the recalled chicken salad, regardless of brand, has the establishment number “P-8429” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. The chicken salad was produced from Jan. 1 through May 31, according to the recall notice.

Consumers can identify the recalled chicken salad by looking for the following label information:

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “Block & Barrel Imperial” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “Market Source” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “Don’s Salads” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “Hymie’s” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “Don’s Salads” Chicken Waldorf Salad Made with White Meat Chicken with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News