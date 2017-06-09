Undeclared milk in bread crumbs spurs chicken recall

In the second such action, bread crumbs from an unidentified producer spurred a recall Thursday of more than two tons of frozen chicken strips because the crumbs used to make them contained milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the chicken product label.

Water Lilies Food Inc. of Astoria, NY, recalled 4,335 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat “Ahold Wedge” spicy chicken strips that it had shipped to retail locations in Washington D.C. and nine states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

“The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk,” according to the recall notice on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Earlier Thursday, Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC recalled 174,000 pounds of raw and ready-to-eat burger patties, meatballs and Salisbury steak products, also saying its bread crumb supplier had notified it about the undeclared milk. Maid-Rite’s recall notice said the products were distributed to “institutional locations” throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken strips recalled by Water Lilies Food Inc. are packaged for retail sale in 10-ounce boxes. They have the establishment number “P-21465A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

No other identifying or traceability codes were included in the recall notice. The labels do say “AHOLD WEDGE Spicy chicken strips fully cooked chicken breast tenders fritter with spicy seasoning.” The recalled chicken strips were produced on March 24, 27 and 28.

