Trader Joe’s recalls ice cream because of bits of metal

For the second consecutive month, Trader Joe’s is recalling for ice cream. All lot codes of the retailer’s branded Matcha Green Tea flavored ice cream are under recall because they could be contaminated with small pieces of metal.

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of June 10 when Trader Joe’s posted the recall notice, the company is urging consumers to discard of the product immediately. The recall notice did not indicate how the company became aware of the possible contamination.

There is concern consumers may have unused portions of the recalled ice cream in their homes. To determine if they have the recalled product, consumers should look for the SKU number 055740 on Trader Joe’s brand Matcha Green Tea flavored ice cream.

Trader Joe’s already removed the Matcha Green Tea from store shelves an destroyed it, according to a news release from the company. The retailer is also accepting in-store returns for full refunds.

In May Trader Joe’s recalled its Mikawaya Chocolate Chocolate Mochi flavored ice cream because it possibly contained peanuts, which weren’t listed on its ingredient label. Peanuts are a known allergen and federal law requires them to be declared on food labels.

Consumers with questions can call Trader Joe’s customer relations staff at 626-599-3817.

