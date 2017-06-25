Toddler foods, chicken bites recalled because of bone fragments

Overhill Farms Inc. has recalled more than 57 tons of frozen, organic chicken bites, including Yummy Spoonfuls branded toddler foods, because of consumer complaints of bone fragments in the products.

No injuries or illnesses had been reported in relation to the chicken products as of the posting of the recall notice Saturday on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

There is concern consumers may have the Yummy Spoonfuls chicken and vegetable products in there homes. Some of the recalled toddler foods have best-by dates reaching into April of 2018.

“These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide,” according to the recall notice. “The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints involving bone found in the recalled product.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recalled chicken products were produced on four specific dates: Aug. 30, 2016; Feb. 1, 2017; Feb. 9, 2017; and April 25, 2017. All of the recalled products have one of the following three establishment numbers printed in the USDA inspection mark on their labels, “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058.”

Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following information on the packaging:

3-ounce boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-ounce boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-ounce boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-pound bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-pound bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-pound bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Yummy Spoonfuls customer support at 844-986-6948.

