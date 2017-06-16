Publix recalls fruit mix because of Listeria risk in apricots

Publix Super Markets is recalling its “Tropical Fruit Medley” from grocery stores in six Southern states because the supplier of dried apricots used in the mix reported possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

“The 5.7-ounce clear plastic containers of the mix were sold from Publix retail produce departments in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 41415088586,” according to a recall notice posted Thursday on the Publix corporate website.

All use-by dates of the dried fruit mix are included in the recall, but the notice posted by Pubix did not say what dates are printed on the product labels.

“To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our consumer relations department at 800-242-1227 or by visiting our website at www.publix.com,” Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director, said in the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fruit mix and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the fruit mix recently should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

