Pasteurization failure prompts recall of half and half

Naturally Wholesome Products LLC is recalling half and half sold in North Carolina under the brand name Wholesome Country Creamery because it was not properly pasteurized and is contaminated with alkaline phosphatase.

Gallon and pint containers of the half and half from the Amish farm in North Carolina with either batch code 4052917 or 2060517 should not be consumed, according to the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“The company initiated this voluntary recall because, in routine testing, samples of the affected product were found to contain alkaline phosphatase, an enzyme naturally present in raw milk but not in milk that has been properly pasteurized,” according to the recall notice.

“The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, during a follow-up investigation of the plant, identified two batches of Half & Half that were not pasteurized per the requirements of the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.”

Consumers can identify the recalled half and half by looking for the batch codes, which are on small white stickers on the containers. Only batches 4052917 and 2060517 are recalled.

The producer has stopped distribution of the implicated product.

“Because the presence of alkaline phosphatase in milk suggests the milk may not have been pasteurized sufficiently, it is possible that pathogens present in the raw milk to begin with, including Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, and/or E. coli, have survived and, if ingested, could cause gastrointestinal infection and its potential ensuing complications,” according to the recall.

