Organic muesli, granola recalled for Listeria risk in ingredient

New England Natural Bakers is recalling its branded organic muesli and granola products sold under the Evoke Organic and Millville brands across the U.S. because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Greenfield, MA, company did not name the ingredient or the supplier, only reporting that “the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the recall notice posted Thursday night on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the products as of the posting of the recall notice. However, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled products in their homes. The best-by dates on the recalled products range from Feb. 10, 2018, to May 31, 2018.

The products subject to recall are New England Naturals Organic Muesli, Evoke Organic Classic Swiss, Evoke Organic Athlete Fuel, and Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola. For the distribution details and identifying label codes, see chart below.

“Consumers should discontinue use of the product listed above and may return the product to the retail establishment it was purchased at for a refund,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers with further questions or concerns may call customer service at 413-772-2239.”

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the recalled products recently should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News