NJ firm recalls 15 tons of poultry, beef for lack of milk on labels

Golden Platter Foods Inc. of Newark, NJ, has recalled 15.8 tons of ready-to-eat, breaded poultry and beef products because they were made with batter and cracker meal that contained milk, a known allergen that isn’t declared on the labels.

Under federal law, the labeling problem is considered “misbranding” because milk is one of several allergens that must be specified on food labels, according to the June 14 recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat turkey, chicken, veal and beef items were produced on various dates between March 16 and June 7. Golden Platter reports the recalled foods were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

“When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.”

The following products are subject to this recall:

24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN TENDERS,” with case code 04952.*

24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked Chicken Patties,” with case code 04951.*

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked CHICKEN PATTIES Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21017. 24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS,” with case code 04950.*

20-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked BEEF MEAT BALLS,” with case code 12012.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21020H.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked Breakfast Style Turkey Patties,” with case code 18610.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked Breaded BEEF PATTIES,” with case code 11001.

*Products marked with an asterisk have an additional exterior label.

All of the recalled products from Golden Platter Foods have the establishment number “EST. 8813” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

The problem was discovered on June 6 when Golden Platter Foods received notification from an ingredient supplier that the batter and cracker meal the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products as of the posting of the recall notice.

