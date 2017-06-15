Nature Path granola recalled from Costco because of Listeria

Another granola recall is underway because of possible Listeria contamination, this one from Nature’s Path Foods Inc. for their brand of Coconut & Cashew Butter Crunchy Granola, which was sold at Costco stores in Canada.

Nature’s Path notified Costco warehouses in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan of the issue, according to a recall notice posted yesterday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” according to the recall notice.

Several companies posted recalls this week in the United States involving granola and protein bars that were made with an unidentified ingredient from an unidentified supplier that could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the products as of the posting of the recall notices, but it can take 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled granola in their homes. The best-by date for the recalled granola is labeled for use before March 2, 2018. To determine if they have the recalled product, consumers should look for the UPC number 58449172192 on the 720-gram Coconut & Caschew Butter Crunchy granola label.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled granola and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the granola recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

For questions Nature’s Path Food Inc. can be reached at 866-800-7284.

