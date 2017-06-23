More than 30 tons of Sam’s Choice ravioli recalled nationwide

Sam’s Choice brand beef ravioli distributed to Walmart stores nationwide is under recall because it may contain milk, which is a known allergen and is not declared on the product’s label as required by federal law.

Cincinnati-based Wornick Co. posted the recall of more than 61,500 pounds of the ravioli with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday evening.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

No reports of illness or injury had been reported in connection with the recalled ravioli as of the posting of the notice. People with milk allergies or sensitivity could suffer serious reactions if they consume the recalled Sam’s Choice ravioli.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled ravioli, which has a long shelf life. The 14.5-ounce, plastic bowls of Sam’s Choice “Asian Style Been Wonton Ravioli” subject to the recall have best-if-used-by dates of Feb. 22, 2018, and March 28, 2018.

The recalled ravioli was produced on Feb. 22 and March 28 this year, according to the recall notice. It has the establishment number “EST. 19076” printed inside the USDA inspection mark on the label.

No lot codes, UPC numbers or other identifying or traceability information was provided in the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered when the company (Wornick Co.) received notification from an ingredient supplier that the beef ravioli the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Paul Morris, The Wornick Company, at 513-552-7485.”

