Maid-Rite recalls 87 tons of frozen beef products for bad labels

Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC is recalling 174,000 pounds of frozen burgers and meatballs distributed to “institutional locations” throughout the United States and Canada because they were made with breadcrumbs that contain milk, which is a known allergen but is not listed in the ingredient labels.

“The problem was discovered on June 6 when Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC received notification from one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk,” according to the recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Both raw and ready-to-eat products — all frozen — are included in the recall. The burgers, meatballs and Salisbury steak products were made between March 13 and May 26.

Based in Dunmore, PA, Maid-Rite Specialty Foods specifically markets its frozen products to public schools, hospitals, senior citizen nutrition programs and other institutional customers, according to its website.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice. “The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 77’ or ‘EST. 118’ inside the USDA mark of inspection.”

Packed in bulk boxes, the products covered by this recall can be identified by the following label information:

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52980 and lot numbers 04/04/17, 04/06/17, 04/07/17, 04/10/17, 04/18/17, 04/24/17, 04/25/17, 05/04/17, 05/08/17, 05/15/17 and 05/16/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52981 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52982 and lot numbers 03/31/17, and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44914 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35001 and lot numbers 03/20/17 and 04/19/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35005 03/20/17, 03/31/17, 04/19/17, 05/02/17, 05/05/17, and 05/19/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF MEATBALLS,” with case code 75156-33530with lot codes 03/13/17 and 04/28/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF STEAKETTE FOR SALISBURY,” with case code 75156-34914 and lot number 04/27/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44913 and lot numbers 03/16/17, 03/28/17, 04/18/17, 05/08/17, and 05/17/17.

