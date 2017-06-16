 Header graphic for print

Lucerne, Island Farms, and Natrel milk products recalled in BC

By News Desk |

agropur-cooperative_406x250The Agropur Cooperative on Vancouver Island, BC  has recalled several brands of its milk after “foreign material” was found in some of the products.  The Cooperative says  the recall includes Lucerne, Island Farms and Natrel products made at its Victoria, BC  facility. The recall is  precautionary as  no consumers have reported injury or illness.

The recall applies to a number of two-liter and four-liter milk products.   The specific information for products included in the recall are listed below.

Consumers are urged to throw out recalled milk products  or return them to the store where purchased with or without a receipt for a full refund.

