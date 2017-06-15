Loving Pets, Whole Hearted dog treats recalled for Salmonella

Dogs and their owners are at risk of contracting Salmonella infections from eating and handling treats sold under the Loving Pets and Whole Hearted brands, according to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the FDA.

Loving Pets of Cranbury, NJ, initiated the recall after routine food safety testing revealed Salmonella contamination of an ingredient from a supplier. People who handle the dog treats could contract a Salmonella infection, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

“This possible contamination was discovered by Loving Pets’ internal quality assurance team and was identified through the company’s standard quality control testing procedures and internal food safety program,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“Loving Pets produces its treats in small batches, in order to offer the highest quality and control in safety. To ensure the safety of its products, Loving Pets decided to be extra cautious and recall a wider range of lot numbers (noted below) so that no possible contaminated product is available on the market.”

No human or canine illnesses, injuries or complaints had been reported as of the posting of the recall notice. The company did not provide any distribution information in its recall notice.

Consumers can identify the recalled dog treats by looking for the following label information:

Loving Pets Barksters Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken with the UPC number 842982057005 and Lot 021619;

Loving Pets Barksters Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken with the UPC number 842982057050 and Lot 021419;

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips Item #5100 Apple and Chicken with the UPC number 842982051003 and any of the following Lot numbers 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019;

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips Item #5110 Banana and Chicken with the UPC number 842982051102 and any of the following Lot numbers 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119;

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken with the UPC number 842982051201 and either Lot 112818 or Lot 020119;

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken with the UPC number 842982051300 and any of the following Lot numbers 020319, 112918, 020219; and

Whole Hearted Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats with the UPC number 800443220696 and any of the following Lot numbers 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519.

Anyone who has handled the recalled dog treats and developed symptoms on Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms and include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Any pets that have eaten any of the recalled treats and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. Symptoms for dogs can include lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers may return any bag of treats with any of these implicated lot numbers to the retailer where the product was originally purchased. For additional information, please visit www.LovingPetsProducts.com or call 866-599-PETS (7387).

© Food Safety News