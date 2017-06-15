Kroger expands macadamia nut recall for Listeria risk

The Kroger Co. today announced it has expanded the recall of its 12-ounce packages of Simple Truth dry roasted macadamia nuts because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Now the recall includes all of its stores nationwide under the following names: Kroger, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, City Market, Smith’s, Dillons, Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Ruler Foods, Pay Less, Pick ‘N Save, Copps, Metro Market, Owen’s and QFC.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled macadamia nuts should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement, according to the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

In May, Kroger was informed by its supplier that the macadamia nuts used in this product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Routine sampling of a different item produced by the supplier for another company revealed positive Listeria monocytogenes results, and a subsequent investigation of the manufacturing environment discovered a contaminated piece of equipment.

No customer illnesses related to the product had been reported as of today, but it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

Consumers can identify the recalled nuts, which are in 12-ounce, clear plastic packages marked with the UPC number 11110-02478 and expiration dates of: “Dec. 09, 2017, Mar. 02, 2018, Mar. 03, 2018, or Apr. 07, 2018” stamped on the side.

Kroger distributed the nuts Dec. 29, 2016, to June 13 this year. Kroger has removed the following item from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls, according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled nuts and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the macadamia nuts recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Kroger Co. operates 2,796 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia under various names.

