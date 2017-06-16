Indiana-bound Swai fillets recalled by Boston company for misbranding

The Boston-based Channel Fish Processing Company Inc. Friday recalled approximately 840 pounds of breaded Swai products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Swai is a white fish, which is native to Southeast Asia—Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia—and belongs to what’s the Pangasius family, otherwise known as catfish.

The products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished products label The breaded Swai fillet items were produced on Feb. 22, March 20, and May 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. corrugated box of “North Atlantic BRAND APPROX8OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with lot code 23445 and a date code of 17122.

10-lb. corrugated box of “Channel Brand APPROX4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with a lot code of 22888 and a date code of 17053.

These items were shipped to institutional locations in Indiana.

The mistake was discovered on June 14, 2017 when a distributor notified FSIS that bread coatings Channel Fish Processing Co. received and used in the breaded Swai products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

