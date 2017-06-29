Importer recalls Mekong Master swai for lack of residue testing

A California importer is recalling 42 tons of frozen swai from Vietnam because it discovered the fish fillets did not meet U.S. requirements concerning residue sampling and testing.

Vinh Hoan USA Inc. of Tustin, CA, distributed the frozen Mekong Master branded swai fillets to wholesalers in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. The recall notice did not include any other distribution details and did not indicate if the fish was bound for retailers, restaurants or other customers.

Some of the recalled frozen fish has best-before dates reaching into January 2019, so there is concern that it is still in the stream of commerce. The recalled swai was produced between Dec. 16, 2016, and Jan. 7 this year, according to the recall notice on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled Mekong Master branded swai as of the posting of the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered when the import establishment notified FSIS personnel of swai products entering U.S. commerce without meeting FSIS regulatory requirements for imported siluriformes,” according to the recall notice posted late Wednesday.

“The products were imported from Vietnam and failed to comply with FSIS requirements concerning residue sampling and testing prior to entry into U.S. commerce. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The products subject to this recall do not have the USDA mark of inspection printed on their labels. The recalled fish can be identified by the following label information:

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1355 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12162018,” “12172018” and “12192018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1351 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “12232018,” “12242018” and “12252018.”

15-lb. cases containing “MEKONG MASTER Frozen Swai Fillet,” with lot code VN 147 VI 1354 and “BEST BEFORE” dates of “01052019,” “01062019” and “01072019.”

If the recalled fish was sent to retailers, FSIS will report that information when it becomes available, with lists of retailers to be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Max Basch, vice president of sales for Vinh Hoan USA Inc., at 714-573-3458.

