Hummus recalled from Walmart, others for risk of Listeria

Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping — including Walmart’s Marketside brand — are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes because the pine nuts were supplied by Hudson Valley Farms Inc., which found the pathogen in its production facility.

House of Thaller, a Knoxville, TN, company initiated the hummus recall after Hudson Valley Farms notified it of the problem in the production facility, according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The Tennessee company distributed the Marketside, Lantana and Fresh Foods Market branded hummus to various grocery retailers from April to June, including Walmart and Giant Eagle, nationwide in the U.S., and on April 20 in Canada.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled hummus products, or a variety of other products including granola, protein bars and trail mix with organic dates distributed by other companies who used foods sourced from Hudson Valley Farms (HVF).

An FDA spokesman told Food Safety News on Monday that Hudson Valley Farms has stopped operations and will not restart without prior notice to FDA.

“The FDA is working with Hudson Valley Foods Inc. to facilitate their recall and remove potentially contaminated food from the marketplace. Additionally, the firm is working on corrective actions to remediate the situation and identify the source. We have no further information to share at this time,” said the FDA spokesman.

According to the recall notice for the pine nut hummus, HVF Inc. supplied the roasted pine nuts used to create the garnish for selected varieties of hummus.

“Routine sampling of a different item produced by the supplier for a different company revealed positive Listeria Monocytogenes findings,” according to the hummus recall notice. “HVF Inc. is recalling all products made in their facility during the time of the potential contamination.”

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled pine nut hummus in their homes. Consumers can check the package label on the clear, round plastic tubs to find out whether the products they have are subject to the recall:

Fresh Foods Market brand “Artisan Hummus with Pine Nuts” with the UPC number 72036027054 and any of the following best-by date and lot code combinations — 23 JUN 2017A W1704176; 07 JUL 2017A W1704383; 15 JUL 2017A W1705037; 20 JUL 2017A W1705122; 02 AUG 2017A W1705296; or 17 AUG 2017A W1706102.

Lantana brand “White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping” with the UPC number 896863001434 and any of the following best-by date and lot code combinations — 19 JUN 2017A W1704129; 20 JUN 2017A W1704138; 22 JUN 2017A W1704161; 22 JUN 2017A W1704164; 22 JUN 2017A W1704165; 29 JUN 2017A W1704253; 29 JUN 2017A W1704254; 29 JUN 2017A W1704257; 30 JUN 2017A W1704274; 30 JUN 2017A W1704275; 04 JUL 2017A W1704346; 06 JUL 2017A W1704365; 06 JUL 2017A W1704366; 12 JUL 2017A W1704403; 12 JUL 2017A W1705004; 15 JUL 2017A W1705041; 15 JUL 2017A W1705044; 15 JUL 2017A W1705045; 18 JUL 2017A W1705088; 24 JUL 2017A W1705175; 24 JUL 2017A W1705176; 24 JUL 2017A W1705177; 26 JUL 2017A W1705199; 26 JUL 2017A W1705200; 27 JUL 2017A W1705201; 27 JUL 2017A W1705203; 27 JUL 2017A W1705207; 02 AUG 2017A W1705306; 02 AUG 2017A W1705307; 03 AUG 2017A W1705315; 03 AUG 2017A W1705316; 05 AUG 2017A W1705335; 05 AUG 2017A W1705336; 09 AUG 2017A W1705390; 10 AUG 2017A W1705401; 10 AUG 2017A W1705402; or 15 AUG 2017A W1706065.

Marketside brand “Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts” with the UPC number 681131138475 and any of the following best-by date and lot code combinations — 28 JUN 2017A W1704194; 19 JUN 2017A W1704066; or 19 JUN 2017A W1704065.

© Food Safety News