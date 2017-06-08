Good Seed brand sprouts recalled again because of Listeria

A Virginia sprout grower that has repeatedly recalled fresh sprouts because of positive tests for Listeria monocytogenes is again recalling Good Seed brand sprouts because of the potentially deadly bacteria.

Happy Sprout Inc. of Springfield, VA, recalled an undisclosed volume of fresh soybean sprouts Wednesday because routine surveillance sampling by the Food Safety Program of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

The company distributed the fresh soybean sprouts to retailers in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey, according to a recall notice posted on the Virginia agriculture department’s website.

In 2015 the company recalled fresh sprouts at least three times because government tests found they were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Good Seed brand sprouts now being recalled were all produced on or after May 1. Consumers can identify the recalled soybean sprouts by looking for the following information on the packaging:

1-pound clear plastic bags labeled “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC number of 21111 10035;

2-pound clear plastic bags labeled “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC number of 21112 58772; and

10-pound black plastic bags with a sticker “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” and no UPC numbers.

“Individuals who purchased Good Seed brand soy bean sprouts distributed by Happy Sprout Inc. during these timeframes should return the product to the place of sale for a full refund,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at 703-832-1232.”

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Good Seed brand soybean sprouts and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so that proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Symptoms can take up to 70 days after exposure to develop, so anyone who has eaten any Good Sense brand soybean sprouts since May 1 should monitor themselves for symptoms of Listeria infection — which can mimic flu symptoms — for the coming weeks.

“Listeria monocytogenes (is) an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to individuals with weakened immune systems,” according to the recall notice.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

