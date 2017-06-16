GoMacro, Thrive Bars recalled for possible Listeria in almonds

GoMacro is recalling a limited number of MacroBars and Thrive Bars in the U.S. and Canada because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company’s almond supplier notified GoMacro on Wednesday that an ingredient in specific MacroBars and Thrive Bars could be contaminated, according to the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. No contamination has been reported in any of the GoMacro products, and no illnesses had been reported in connection with the implicated products as of the posting of the recall notice.

“The almond supplier has recalled all products made in their facility during the time of potential contamination. The only potentially affected ingredient supplied to GoMacro was one lot of almonds,” according to the recall notice.

“Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Consumers in the U.S. can identify the recalled bars by looking for the following label information and codes:

GoMacro’s Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips MacroBar, 2.3-ounce, UPC number 853555006689, lot codes 3516, 3525, 3536, 3553 and 3571, and best-by dates of 010318, 011018, 011618, 012618 and 020618;

GoMacro’s Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips Mini MacroBar, 0.9-ounce, UPC number 853555006719, lot codes 3537 and 3570, and best-by dates of 011618 and 020618;

Thrive Bar’s Chocolate, Nuts, & Sea Salt Thrive Bar, 1.4-ounce, UPC number 853555006504, lot codes 3569 and 3576, and best-by dates of 020618 and 020918; and

Thrive Bar’s Caramel Coconut Thrive Bar, 1.4-ounces, UPC 853555006528, lot code 3568, and best-by date of 020618.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall notice Thursday for one flavor of GoMacro bars: Everlasting Joy Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips MacroBars in 65-gram packages with a UPC number of 8 53555 00668 9. Two different codes and best-by dates are included:

Code 3525 with a best-by date of 1/10/2018; and

Code 3553 with a best-by date of 1/26/2018.

The recalled MacroBars and Thrive Bars were distributed by mail order, direct delivery, and to retail stores in the U.S. and internationally.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the products recently should monitor themselves for symptoms for the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions can contact GoMacro’s Director of Operations Tony Saarem, at 608-627-2310.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News