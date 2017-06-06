Global Garlic expands cheese recall because of Listeria

A Miami company has expanded its recall of cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, some of which does not expire until mid-September.

In the expansion of its recall, which was initiated May 17, Global Garlic Inc. added “Queso Fresco/Whole Milk” and “Queso Fresco x LB(Barra)/Whole Milk Cheese” on May 30, but the expansion notice was not posted on the Food and Drug Administration website until June 5.

The recalled cheeses “were distributed nationwide in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana and South Carolina,” according to the expanded recall notice. A brand name was not provided in the recall notice.

“The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture Consumer Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 16 ounce packages of “Queso Fresco/ Whole Milk Cheese,’ ”according to the recall notice.

“The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.”

Consumers can identify the recalled cheese by looking for the following label information:

“Queso Fresco/Whole Milk” in 16-ounce clear plastic bags with a UPC number of 8-96211-00235-9 and an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017; and

“Queso Fresco x LB(Barra)/Whole Milk Cheese” in 5- to 6-pound clear plastic packages with an expiration date of June 17, 2017. The 5- and 6-pound packages do not have any UPC numbers.

No illnesses had been reported as of May 30 in connection with the recalled cheese, but it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled cheese and developed symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Listeria so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed. People who have consumed the recalled cheese should monitor themselves during the coming weeks for symptoms.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In children, the elderly and people with suppressed immune systems can develop life-threatening infections and pregnant women can miscarry from Listeria infections.

© Food Safety News