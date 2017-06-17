 Header graphic for print

Flour recall for E. coli O121 contamination expanded over weekend

robin-hood-flour-recall_406x250An expansion of the June 2nd recall of various brands of all purpose flour was announced over the weekend by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after a food safety investigation. Addition  brands of all-purpose flour are being removed from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O121 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.The following products have been sold in Ontario from the locations identified below.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Additional Info
Country Bulk Robin Hood All Purpose Flour Variable All units sold from January 19, 2017 up to and including April 21, 2017 Starts with 0 200473 This product was sold from Country Bulk Inc., 845 Weber St. N, Waterloo, Ontario
Country Pantry Bulk Foods Robinhood All Purpose Flour Variable All units sold from January 5, 2017 up to and including February 10, 2017 Starts with 2 000660 This product was sold from Country Pantry Bulk Foods, 3048 Lobsinger Line, Heidelberg, Ontario

Advance for consumers

Anyone who  became sick from consuming a recalled product, should call a doctor.

Consumers should check for recalled products in their homes. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

It is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli O121. Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with flour at this time,  nor have there have been any confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

 

