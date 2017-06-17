Flour recall for E. coli O121 contamination expanded over weekend

Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Additional Info
|Country Bulk
|Robin Hood All Purpose Flour
|Variable
|All units sold from January 19, 2017 up to and including April 21, 2017
|Starts with 0 200473
|This product was sold from Country Bulk Inc., 845 Weber St. N, Waterloo, Ontario
|Country Pantry Bulk Foods
|Robinhood All Purpose Flour
|Variable
|All units sold from January 5, 2017 up to and including February 10, 2017
|Starts with 2 000660
|This product was sold from Country Pantry Bulk Foods, 3048 Lobsinger Line, Heidelberg, Ontario
Advance for consumers
Anyone who became sick from consuming a recalled product, should call a doctor.
Consumers should check for recalled products in their homes. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
It is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter regardless of the type of flour used, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli O121. Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with flour at this time, nor have there have been any confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
