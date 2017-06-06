Creation Gardens recalls 11 tons of beef because of E. coli

Creation Gardens Inc. is recalling more than 11 tons of beef from unidentified foodservice locations in four states after company tests showed E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The Louisville, KY, food distributor notified in-house government inspectors of the positive test results on Monday and the recall notice was posted by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that evening.

“The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2,” according to the recall notice. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 7914’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to foodservice locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.”

Although the recall notice states foodservice locations — which can include everything from fast food restaurants to hospital cafeterias — received the recalled beef, the Creation Gardens website sells meat and other foods directly to consumers via the internet.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled beef and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so the proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Symptoms usually begin two to eight days after exposure and can include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the recall notice.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and people with suppressed immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Rob Webber at 800-600-8510.

The 22,832 pounds of recalled raw ground beef and beef primal cut products can be identified by the following label information:

20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.

4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.

4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.

10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.

60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.

6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.

30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.

6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

Case “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.

10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.

7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.

7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.

6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.

15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.

5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.

10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#” with product code 00232.

30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” product code 79684.

8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC” product code 00240.

10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” product code 00299.

