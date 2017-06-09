Club Chef, Kroger fruit/veggie snacks recalled for Listeria risk

Snack products with freshcut vegetables and fruit packaged under Club Chef and Kroger’s Fresh Selections brands are being recalled from 15 states because Listeria monocytogenes was found in the Club Chef production facility.

“The recall is being initiated as a precaution because positive test results for the presence of Listeria were identified by the company during environmental testing of portions of their facility on specific dates,” according to the Club Chef LLC recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration website. “The products being recalled were processed on May 30 and May 31.”

Use-by dates on the recalled snack packs range up to June 12. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for use-by dates, found on the center of the front or top label, and other codes at the bottom of the back nutritional panel.

“Because the products identified for this recall still have remaining shelf life, retailers who received the batches noted (in chart below) have been contacted and asked to pull all such product from their inventory and shelves, and Club Chef is in the process of confirming that the recalled product is being removed from the stream of commerce,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have any remaining product with these Product Codes and Use by Dates should not consume them, but should instead discard the product. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

States implicated in the recall are South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina and Michigan.

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled fruit and vegetable snack packs as of the posting of the recall notice.

No contamination had been reported in any of the recalled products, just in the facility where they were processed.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Club Chef or Kroger Fresh Selections branded snack packs that include fresh produce and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of listeriosis to develop, with young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems most likely to get sick.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Club Chef at 866-458-3188.

Name of Product Brand Name Unit Size Use By Dates UPC Lot Codes Veggie Tray with Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.25 oz (177g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91544 7150KT8 Fruit Tray with Carrots Fresh Selections by Kroger 7 oz (198g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91451 7150KT5, 7151KT3 Veggie Tray with Pretzels Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz (163g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91477 7150KT6, 7150KT8 Veggie Tray with Snap Peas Fresh Selections by Kroger 6 oz (170g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91484 7150KT7, 7150KT8 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.75 oz (191g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91472 7151KT3, 7150KT6 Snack Tray with Almonds & Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz (163g) 06/1,1/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91481 7150KT5, 7150KT7 Snack Tray with Baby Carrots, Sliced Apples, Raw Almonds, and Cheddar Bar Club Chef LLC 5.75 oz (163g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00703 7 7150KT6 Snack Tray with Peanut Butter (Celery Sticks, Sliced Apples, Peanut Butter and Raisins Club Chef LLC 5.5 oz. (155g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00704 4 7150KT6 Snack Tray with Sliced Apples, Almonds, Raisins and Caramel Dip Club Chef LLC 4 oz. (113g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00701 3 7150KT6 Veggie Tray with Carrots, Celery, Broccoli Florets and Ranch Dip Club Chef LLC 6.75 oz. (191g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00702 0 7150KT6

© Food Safety News